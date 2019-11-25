BIG CLAIM: 'I'd Have Been CM Had RJD Compromised Ideology & Allied With BJP' Says Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav, while breaking his silence on the much-rumoured bonhomie between RJD and the BJP, said that RJD stands for upholding the secular fabric of the Constitution of India and they cannot compromise on it. While speaking to media persons outside the Vidhan Sabha in Patna, Tejashwi termed the political crisis in Maharashtra as the murder of democracy and held the BJP responsible for it.

'There is nothing different happening in Maharashtra'

Tejashwi further said that "there is nothing different happening in Maharashtra. Had we compromised, it would have been a different story. RJD did not compromise with ideology else the Chief Minister would have been from my party. Even in Bihar, in 2017, our party MLAs had marched to the Raj Bhavan at 2 am but BJP and JDU struck a deal in the night itself as Maharashtra. Its a mockery of democracy what happened in Maharashtra, in northeast states and Goa. It's a betrayal of mandate. Let the right time come, let's wait for the honourable court's judgment. The evidence has to be seen but it's a murder of democracy."

Tejashwi also attacked Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi for his statement that all good things happen at midnight. Sushil Modi had tweeted that "people who are questioning the revoking of President's rule in Maharashtra in the midnight, they should know that India got independence at midnight. Union Jack was removed at midnight. Lakshmi puja and Navratri puja is also performed at night. Those who have no knowledge of history and culture talk like this." On Tejashwi's claim that had he compromised with ideology, he would have been CM in alliance with BJP and Sushil Modi as Deputy CM, Sushil Modi replied that "BJP never made such offers to Tejashwi."

Tejashwi has now clearly stated that they will not compromise

In 2017, Sushil Modi had alleged that Lalu Yadav wanted to align with BJP, in lieu of getting help in the court cases, but the BJP declined. Lalu Yadav's alignment with BJP has been in the political circle for quite some time. But Tejashwi has now clearly stated that they will not compromise with ideology and join hands with BJP. However, recently, BJP joining hands with Chautalas in Haryana and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra does not rule out a new political realignment in Bihar.

