In Bihar, Clip Of Family Being Thrashed After Voting For BJP Surfaces; Tejashwi Slammed

As the second phase of polling gets underway in Bihar, NDA partners have shared a video on Twitter in which a man accused the RJD supporters of beating him and his family, because they voted for BJP. In the video, a bruised man in torn clothes belonging to Fatuha constituency said that RJD supporters have always threatened them and had beat him, his mother and father after they cast their vote. In the same video, the man's mother said that she was thrashed and dragged because she did not vote for Lantern (party symbol of RJD). He said that they were asked who they voted for and when they said BJP, they were beaten.

Slamming the RJD, the BJP shared the video and used the term coined by Prime Minister Modi for Tejashwi Yadav - "Jungleraj ke yuvraj", adding that they are ready to cause trouble because they have realised that they will be defeated. BJP urged the people of Bihar to vote in large numbers so that the 'Double Double Yuvraj' face a crushing defeat. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar's JDU said that Jungle Raj part 2 is ready to bring back the terror era in Bihar.

Bihar Elections 2020

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

