In Bihar, Manjhi's HAM Seeks Probe Into Ram Vilas Paswan's Death; son Chirag Responds

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a judicial probe into the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and raised questions over his son and party chief Chirag Paswan, to which the latter has responded.

"The nation is in shock due to Ram Vilas Paswan's death but LJP chief Chirag Paswan was seen smiling during shooting the next day after last rites. He was talking about the cut to cut shooting due to several questions are being raised by some section of Ram Vilas's admirers and relatives," read the letter referencing a video that had earlier emerged over which again Chirag Paswan had commented.

'There are several doubts...'

"On whose directions, the hospital where Ram Vilas Paswan was admitted did not release medical bulletins? On whose directions, only three people were allowed to meet Ram Vilas Paswan at the hospital?" HAM said.

Bihar: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) writes to PM Narendra Modi demanding investigation into the death of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.



"There are several doubts that bring his son Chirag Paswan in question," reads the letter. pic.twitter.com/we0GqKfB0b — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

Jitan Ram Manjhi's party stated in its letter that there are several doubts over Ram Vilas Paswan's death that bring his son Chirag Paswan in question. Ram Vilas Paswan had passed away on October 8 this year after a long illness.

In the two-minute clip of Chirag Paswan from after his father's demise, he was seen taking multiple takes to record his message.. The Opposition parties had alleged that he "was not sad enough" while talking about his father. Responding to the allegations, Chirag Paswan said everyone was playing politics over a person who is dead now and added that those talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves.

Chirag Paswan hits back at HAM

"The way Manjhi Ji is talking about my father now, why didn't he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?" Chirag Paswan asked.

Those who're talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I've told Manjhi Ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father: LJP President Chirag Paswan on HAM's letter to PM demanding a probe into his father's death https://t.co/gCndf9KQmb pic.twitter.com/Emx27pLkxN — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

Earlier, Manjhi had demanded a Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas Paswan. He had also written President Ram Nath Kovind requesting to convert Paswan’s 12, Janpath bungalow in New Delhi, where the Lok Janshakti Party founder lived for the past 31 years since 1989, to a memorial. The development comes a day before 94 constituencies in the state are set to go to polls in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections.

