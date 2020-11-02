Centre To Change IPC & CrPC Which Are Of British Era, Says MoS Home Reddy; 'panel Formed'

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the central government has decided to "completely change" the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Speaking at Conference on Women Safety - “Let’s Talk - Strategies & Way Forward to Prevent Crime Against Women”, the Union Minister said that the Centre has written to Chief Justices, senior Advocates, police officers, NGOs and the state governments.

'We shall also change IPC and CrPC'

"We all should come forward and work in the direction to ensure that there is no gender injustice. We have taken up many tasks on behalf of the Government of India. Now we shall also change IPC and CrPC which are of the British era. From time to time we have been amending the sections of these two but looking at the present scenario of the country, the government has decided to completely change the IPC and CrPC and for the same, we have written to Chief Justices, senior Advocates, police officers, NGOs, state governments. A committee has also been constituted for this. I appeal to all of you give suggestions regarding what changes should be made in the IPC and CrPC," he said.

Live: Inauguration and Address at the Conference on Women Safety - “Let’s Talk - Strategies & Way Forward to Prevent Crime Against Women” organised by Anandi Empower Foundation. https://t.co/arkcftWP9y — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 2, 2020

Last year, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the Narendra Modi government has already repealed 1,458 old and archaic Acts. This is being done to ensure minimum legislation and maximum governance, Prasad said, adding that repealing of old laws is a continuous process.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote on August 2. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 29. Moving the bill in the Upper House, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the BJP-led government came to power, it decided to get rid of redundant and absolute laws. A committee had identified 1824 old laws.

