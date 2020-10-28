In Bihar, PM Modi Says 'RJD Has Copyright On Kidnap, Ransom'; Slams 'Yuvraj Of Jungle Raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Bihar to vote wisely for the NDA in the ongoing polls, warning them that parties that ran the 'Jungle Raj' were looking for another opportunity to return to power.

Addressing a rally at Muzzafarpur on Wednesday, PM Modi said that a stable government was necessary especially during the time of COVID and went on to explain how it would be disastrous for the people of Bihar if they let the RJD return to power once again.

Launching a scathing attack on Lalu Prasad's party, PM Modi said that the RJD possessed copyright on kidnapping & extortion and that their politics was based on lies, mistrust and spreading misleading facts. Further, PM Modi asked the crowd what else they could expect from the 'Yuvraj of Jungle Raj', referring to Mahagatbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

आप कल्पना कर सकते हैं, एक तरफ महामारी हो और साथ ही जंगलराज वाले राज करने आ जाएं तो ये बिहार के लोगों पर दोहरी मार की तरह हो जाएगा।

जंगलराज के युवराज से बिहार की जनता पुराने ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड के आधार पर और क्या अपेक्षा कर सकती है: पीएम @narendramodi #BiharWithNDA pic.twitter.com/y6Z20ehuQN — BJP (@BJP4India) October 28, 2020

READ | Congress Makes Big Claim On Chirag Paswan's Real Role In Bihar; Alleges BJP Master-plan

Moreover, PM Modi said that the ongoing elections would decide the fate of Bihar for the next few decades and went on to say that each district in the state was special.

Reiterating the NDA's pledge to make Bihar 'Aatmanirbhar', PM Modi said that local production would fetch more opportunities for the people of the state and that Rs 1 lakh crore special fund had been set aside for the same. Taking a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said that the private companies would 'run away' if the RJD came to power.

PM Modi asserted that good governance was imperative under the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar and said that the poor were looked after by the government alongside modern infrastructure being brought to the state.

ये चुनाव आने वाले दशक में, इस सदी में बिहार के भविष्य को तय करेगा।



आपका एक वोट ये तय करेगा कि आत्मनिर्भरता का संकल्प लेकर निकले भारत में बिहार की भूमिका क्या होगी?



आपका एक वोट तय करेगा कि आत्मनिर्भर बिहार का लक्ष्य कितनी तेज़ी से हम पूरा कर पाएंगे: पीएम #BiharWithNDA pic.twitter.com/ffMLpNWjRi — BJP (@BJP4India) October 28, 2020

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: Sonu Sood Urges People To 'vote With Mind, Not Finger'

Voting begins on 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar elections

Voting has begun in the first phase of Bihar Elections 2020. 71 seats are in fray, namely, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur (SC), Goh, Obra, Nabinagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj (SC), Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh, Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar, Warsaliganj, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai.

READ | In Bihar Elections, BJP Prepares For Yogi Adityanath Blitz; UP CM To Address 6 Rallies

Bihar assembly elections 2020

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

READ | Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates:18.4% Voter Turnout Till 11AM; PM Modi Addresses Rally