Mamata's Trinamool Attacks Amit Shah On Indo-China Border Row After Rahul Gandhi's Jibe

Following suit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the ruling Trinamool of West Bengal on Tuesday has attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the India-China border dispute, hours before his virtual rally. Taking to Twitter, Trinamool leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee asked if China has entered the Indian soil. He also claimed that Bengal has not heard from him in times of two massive crisis - Covid-19 and Cyclone Amphan.

Respected @AmitShah Ji, Bengal has not heard you speak during these times of crisis, but we hope today you would take a minute to answer this:



"Are the Chinese occupying our territory or not?"



“চীন আমাদের ভূমির অংশ দখল করছে কি না?” — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 9, 2020

Amit Shah is all set to address Digital rally in West Bengal after addressing the same in Bihar and Odisha. News agency PTI quoted sources to state that he is likely to raise the TMC government's alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and the migrant labour crisis in West Bengal in his virtual rally. The address is a part of BJP's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

Rahul Gandhi's attack

A day earlier, in an attempt to politicise the border tensions between India and China, Rahul Gandhi mocked Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Improvising a couplet by poet Mirza Ghalib, he said - "Everyone knows the reality of what's going on at the border, but ignorance is bliss at this time to maintain a happy heart." He was commenting on Shah's statement in the virtual rally wherein the Home Minister said that India's defence policy is strong and that the country knows how to protect its borders. Thereafter, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Indian Army, media and Raksha mantri Rajnath Singh.

Hitting out at Wayanad MP, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to him in an equally poetic manner. Improvising yet another Mirza Ghalib couplet and with an obvious pun on Congress party's symbol - 'hand', he said: "If your hand aches, you have medicine; But what to do when the reason of ache is your hand." He also said that Congress has been fearmongering over this issue he will respond on only in the Parliament.

Indo-China Border tensions

The ongoing border dispute between India and China first came into the forefront on May 9 when clash was reported between military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. Furthermore, on May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General M M Naravane issued a statement saying that clashes are nothing new and the army is following the established treaty between the two nations. Speaking to Republic TV, Rajnath Singh said that diplomatic channels are in talks but India will not compromise with its self-respect.

With an aim to find a solution to the tensions, India and China held Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. Issuing a statement after 5-long hours of talks, New Delhi that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation and described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control' and both sides will resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels.

