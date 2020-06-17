Careful What You Wish For: Omar Abdullah Warns Those Tempted To Look To China As Saviour

National Conference (NC) leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah warned those tempted to support China and told them to be careful about what they wished for, citing the example of the treatment meted out to the Uighur Muslims.

20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off between India and China at the Galwan Valley, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), on June 15.

Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah slammed those who were 'tempted to look towards China as some sort of saviour ' and reminded them about the plight of the Uighur Muslims in China.

'Be careful what you wish for'

Those Kashmiris tempted to look towards China as some sort of saviour need only google the plight of Uighur Muslims. Be careful what you wish for.......... — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 17, 2020

20 Indian soldiers martyred

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

During the faceoff, the External Affairs Ministry said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galway Valley. China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh. While at least 20 Indians soldiers were martyred, 43 casualties have also been reported from the Chinese side including dead and injured, as per chatter accessed by ANI sources.

Indian Army statement

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," said the Army in its statement on Tuesday night. As per sources, 4 more Jawans are in a critical condition.

