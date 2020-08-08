Decentralised Development Of Andhra Possible With Centralised Capitai: TDP Chief Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday clarified to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy that he would be able to achieve 'truly decentralised development' in all the three regions of the state with the help of a centrally located capital city like Amaravati. Naidu demanded that Jagan Reddy should explain to the people the reason for 'hatred' against the present state capital that he (Reddy) was viciously bent upon destroying an excellent project. The YSRCP's actions would only push the state into darkness and destroy the opportunities of future generations, Naidu said.

READ | Andhra Pradesh gears up to open colleges from October 15, CM Jagan Reddy holds review meet

'YCP leaders had cheated Andhra people '

"From the Chief Minister to ministers, all YCP leaders made pre-poll assurances that they would not change the capital. But, now they were not even coming forward to accept the TDP challenge to go for a fresh mandate on 3 capitals plan. The YCP leaders had cheated Andhra people with their double standards. For this, the people were going to pay a heavy price for a long time to come. At least now, the Chief Minister should realise how important it would be to go with a vision for ushering in overall growth in the state," Chandrababu Naidu said while addressing a virtual press conference.

READ | Andhra Pradesh reporting one COVID-19 case every 10 seconds: TDP

Naidu further highlighted that while 132 projects were started in Amaravati, simultaneously 160 additional projects were started in all the 13 districts from Srikakulam to Anantapur. 5 clusters were visualised under the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and another 3 clusters were planned under Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor. 3 megacities, 14 smart cities, 3 international airports and ports were on the anvil. Twelve out of the total 15 Central government institutions were given to backward regions of Rayalaseema and North Andhra for balanced development in the state.

READ | Chandrababu Naidu wants Ayodhya-type resolution for Andhra Pradesh's 3 capital issue

The TDC chief also said that decentralisation was not a new concept and Amaravati was actually visualised as a vibrant city to achieve the larger objective to ensure decentralised development in the state. Stating that he had sown the seeds for Hi-Tech City when some sections made fun of that at that time, he said "This gradually led to exponential growth in Hyderabad with the help of additional projects like International Airport, Pharma City and Outer Ring Road. Similarly, plans were made for developing Amaravati where 139 projects were lined up. But, the government has crippled all these projects."

Referring to the three capital bill, Naidu said that the Central Government has a responsibility to intervene and stop capital shifting in the larger interests of the people of the state.

Citing the instance when the PPAs of solar companies were cancelled, the Central government interfered as the power subject fell in the concurrent list. In respect to Amaravati similar MoUs were signed with farmers to take 33,000 acres. "If they were made to suffer now, this would lead to a trust deficit and no farmer would come forward to give land to any future project in the entire country in future," Naidu said.

READ | Andhra govt signs MOU with Indian School of Business for post-COVID economic recovery

(With inputs from ANI)