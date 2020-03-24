'Stay Home, Break The Chain': Jaishankar Hails PM's Pan-India Lockdown Declaration

After PM Modi's massive lockdown declaration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed the clear and strong message by the Prime Minister at this critical stage. Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting midnight on March 25.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar asserted this to be a lesson from another country and further stated social distancing to be the only solution.

A clear and strong message from PM @narendramodi: a national lockdown is critical at this stage. Reflects the lessons drawn from other countries. Social distancing only solution. Self discipline of India must prevail.



Stay home, break the chain.#IndiaFightsCorona

PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

PM Modi in his address said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at least 519, with ten deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta Curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days are very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."

