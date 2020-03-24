Gautam Gambhir Urges Everyone To Support The 21-day Lockdown In Order To Defeat COVID-19

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir came forward and urged all the citizens of India to adhere to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to say as he imposed a 21-day complete lockdown with effect from Wednesday midnight. This initiative has been taken in order to tackle the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

'Listen to our PM': Gautam Gambhir

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gambhir wrote that those who were questioning him about what he can do for the country, this is the time for them to show their loyalty by listening to Prime Minister Modi and staying indoors. The 2011 World Cup winner also added that if everyone gets through the next 21 days, then it will be a 'victory' for everyone.

All those who asked what can I do for my country...

This is the time to show your loyalty! Listen to our PM @narendramodi ji and STAY INDOORS!

If we get through the next 21 days, WE WIN!! #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 24, 2020

PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at least 519, with ten deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days are very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."

