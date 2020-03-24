The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Gautam Gambhir Urges Everyone To Support The 21-day Lockdown In Order To Defeat COVID-19

Cricket News

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir took to social media and urged everyone to support PM Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown in order to defeat the deadly Coronavirus

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gautam

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir came forward and urged all the citizens of India to adhere to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to say as he imposed a 21-day complete lockdown with effect from Wednesday midnight. This initiative has been taken in order to tackle the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Coronavirus outbreak : PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

'Listen to our PM': Gautam Gambhir

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gambhir wrote that those who were questioning him about what he can do for the country, this is the time for them to show their loyalty by listening to Prime Minister Modi and staying indoors. The 2011 World Cup winner also added that if everyone gets through the next 21 days, then it will be a 'victory' for everyone.

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi appeals citizens to stay away from rumours & superstitions

PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown 

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is  applicable to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at least 519, with ten deaths. 

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence.  All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days -  3 weeks. Coming 21 days are very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind." 

READ: Indian railways explains 'seriousness' of Coronavirus situation with an analogy

Amid Coronavirus, NDMA imposed in entire country; Read the guidelines here

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN