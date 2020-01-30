Jamia Shooting: Owaisi Slams 'helpless' Delhi Police, Says 'It's Easy To Pick A Side'

Reacting to a student being injured by gunfire outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Delhi police for its ineptness in the matter. Alleging that the police beat up students in the Jamia violence on December 15, he castigated them for not helping the innocent bystanders on this occasion.

Furthermore, Owaisi contended that the gunshot victim had to climb over a barricade for his safety. Maintaining that such cowardice would not scare the protesters, he termed it as a struggle for the supremacy of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Nehru’s India.

. @DelhiPolice What happened to the bravado that you showed in #Jamia last month?



If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time. Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to CLIMB over a barricade?



Do your service rules stop you from being HUMANE? pic.twitter.com/LQpYWwEAaL — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

It happened today, when we were remembering terrorist Godse’s murder of Gandhi. When students were going to march to mark the event.



Such cowardice does not scare us. The protests will go on. This is now Godse v. Gandhi’s, Ambedkar’s & Nehru’s India



It’s easy to pick a side — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

Student injured

Earlier in the day, a gun-toting man was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital. He had opened fire on the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The protest was organised by the Jamia Coordination Committee, from the university to Rajghat.

Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia, suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Sources also reveal that the shooter has been identified as Gopal. As a precautionary measure, the entry and exit gates of 3 Delhi Metro stations were closed.

The December 15 Jamia violence

Owaisi's reference was to the clash between people and the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. Moreover, least 5 buses were torched and more than 100 public and private vehicles were damaged. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police released photos of 70 people involved in the Jamia violence.

