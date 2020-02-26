Javadekar Condemns Sonia's Demand; Clarifies HM 'holding Meetings, Directing Police'

Minutes after Congress Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has condemned her statement. Even as the death toll in the national capital has risen up to 20 after violence erupted on Sunday evening, Congress party chief addressed a press conference on Wednesday after chairing an emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee. BJP has now responded on the charges of the grand old party blaming them for doing "bad politics."

On Congress party's demand for Home Minister's resignation and his whereabouts as the national capital was burning, Prakash Javedekar has clarified saying Shah was 'constantly holding a meeting, motivating and directing police'. He has accused the Congress party of 'affecting the morale of Police'. He has also asked where is Rahul Gandhi.

Javadekar said: "It is an unfortunate statement by Sonia Gandhi. It's worth condemnable. Now violence is reducing, people are in hospital and investigation is on. So all party needs to help in maintaining peace rather than blaming the government. It's bad politics. They question Balakot strikes, Surgical strikes. They just want to do politics. She asked where was the Home Minister? He is constantly holding meetings, motivating and directing police. Congress politics will have a negative effect on Police. It will affect their morale. We won't go very far. People will ask where is Rahul Gandhi? It's a laughable statement to demand Home Minister's resignation. Amit Shah is visibly trying to control the situation. The riots were contained within an area. Rest is the investigation and law will take its course."

Sonia demanded Amit Shah's resignation

While addressing the press conference, Sonia Gandhi called the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen. In pursuance of this, the UPA Chairperson demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

"Congress Working Committee believes that Home Minister and Central Government is responsible. Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," she said, also going on to criticise the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 20

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and reviewed the current situation.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the arrest of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

