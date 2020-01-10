Congress Demands Delhi Commissioner's Resignation After Police Name 9 JNU Attackers

Slamming the Delhi police's investigation into the JNU violence, Congress on Friday has demanded that the Delhi Commissioner should resign after the police identified 7 JNUSU and 2 ABVP students as 'masked attackers'. Congress claimed that the police had failed to take cognizance of the role of ABVP in the attacks, terming the probe partial. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who has been named by the police has denied her involvement in the attack.

JNU VC says 'Further hindrance will affect innocent' as police names JNUSU behind attacks

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke revealed that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident. Moreover, he stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organisations. Notices will be served to the mentioned students to explain their involvement in the incidents. Two of the nine identified attackers are from ABVP.

Here are the mentioned students:

Chunchun Kumar, ex-JNU student

Pankaj Mishra - JNU student

Aishe Ghosh - JNUSU president

Bhaskar Vijay Waakar

Sucheta Talukdar

Priya Ranjan

Dolan Samanta

Yogendra Bhardwaj - PHD Sanskrit (Unity against Left admin) - ABVP

Vikas Patel - ABVP

Outsiders' role highly unlikely: Police

Moreover, ruling the role of outsiders, as highly unlikely, he stated that the campus was sprawling and that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left students. Furthermore, he stated that the same group assaulted students outside School of Social Sciences on January 5, resulting in an altercation in which security guards and students were injured. He added that the group then attacked Periyar hostel and Sabarmati hostel selectively from 3:45 PM to 7 PM.

JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh denies charges by Delhi Police, says 'no video shows me holding rod"

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

All CCTV recordings had been non-functional as they were Wi-Fi-based since the servers had been destroyed by a mob of JNUSU students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh in two attacks on January 3 and 4. Both student bodies - JNUSU & ABVP have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday.

