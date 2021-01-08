JDU MLA's Big Claim: 'Nitish Will Step Down From CM Post, Tejashwi Will Form Bihar Govt'

In yet another statement hinting at a political turmoil in Bihar, JDU MLA Gopal Mandal has claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will step down from his post after six months. Moreover, shockingly, he said that RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will form the government in the state. On Wednesday, as per news agency ANI, there was a phone conversation between Gopal Mandal and Bihpur MLA E Shailendra in which it was alleged that Gopal Mandal was abusing and using casteist slur. About this, the Navagachiya JDU held a press conference and during the same conference, he made the above statement. He said, "After 6 months, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will step down from his post and the government of Tejashwi Yadav will be formed."

Shyam Rajak's claim and RJD's offer

Earlier, RJD leader Shyam Rajak had said that as many as 17 RJD MLAs are in touch with the Tejashwi Yadav-led party. Rajak claimed that all the 17 MLAs wanted to join RJD, but were denied entry as Lalu Prasad Yadav's party doesn't want to resort to unconstitutional means. Citing anti-defection laws, Rajak said that if 25 to 26 legislators from JD(U) will join the party, then their membership will be accepted. The RJD leader claimed that JD(U) MLAs are unhappy about the way BJP was asserting itself on Nitish Kumar.

Moreover, RJD leader Uday Narayan Choudhary urged CM Nitish to leave NDA and return to the Mahagatbandhan citing BJP's alleged contempt for small parties. He had claimed that the JP Nadda-led party wanted to finish JD(U) and highlighted Arunachal Pradesh as an example. He predicted that LJP president Chirag Paswan shall be inducted into the Union Cabinet soon to trouble Nitish Kumar.

Nitish and Sushil Modi's response

Meanwhile, dismissing claims of JDU-turned-RJD leader Shyam Rajak of a massive switchover of 17 JDU MLAs to RJD, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stated that such claims were baseless. Speaking to reporters while visiting a bird sanctuary, Kumar said, "Anyone can make any claims they want. All are completely baseless."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi also rubbished RJD's claim. In a jibe at the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party, Modi pointed out that RJD was not able to stop its own MLAs and MLCs from jumping ship ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. At least 5 MLCs and 7 MLAs belonging to RJD had joined JD(U) in the lead-up to the election. He reminded RJD that its 'experienced dynastic leadership' had been rejected by the poor, labourers, youth and women of the state. Alleging that some leaders are making claims of luring NDA legislators simply to please the RJD leadership, Modi contended that they did not have political honesty.

JD(U)'s diminished role in Bihar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. LJP is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat.

While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. Kumar's recent revelation that BJP pressurised him to become the Chief Minister set the rumour mills abuzz. While acknowledging that the former JD(U) chief didn't want to become the CM, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi opined that Kumar was convinced to take up the post as he was the face of the coalition in the polls.

