JDU Opines 'Bihar Has Tradition Of One Dy CM' As BJP Continues 'suspense Over Dy CMs'

As BJP allegedly mulls over selecting two deputy CMs for Bihar, JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi on Sunday, opined that Bihar had a tradition of 'one deputy CM' for the past 15 years. While he maintained that BJP will take the final call, he said that Nitish Kumar had been chosen as CM. NDA has chosen Nitish Kumar as its leader and Tarkishore Prasad as the Deputy leader of its legislative party - with the swearing-in ceremony to be held on Monday.

KC Tyagi: 'One Dy CM tradition in Bihar'

"All the leaders of BJP had already announced Nitish Kumar as the CM candidate of NDA. In the last 15 years, there has been a tradition of one deputy CM in Bihar. It is now BJP's prerogative as to what they decide," said KC Tyagi.

Failing to be chosen as NDA's deputy chief, ex-Deputy CM Sushil Modi tweeted that he will accept any post given to him by the BJP. With BJP allegedly mulling over choosing Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as Bihar's deputy CMs, Modi has removed BJP from his Twitter bio. Miffed at being ignored for another deputy CM term, Modi has tweeted that 'no one can take away the post of a BJP worker'. Tarkishore Prasad has also been chosen as BJP's legislative party chief, with Renu Devi its deputy chief.

Earlier in the day, JDU chief Nitish Kumar had been elected as NDA legislature party leader and met with Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath once again as CM on Monday, November 16. Earlier on Friday, leaders of all the four constituents of the NDA - Kumar's JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party met informally at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Minister's official residence to decide on cabinet portfolios.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

