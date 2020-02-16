JDU's Neeraj Kumar Accuses RJD's Tejashwi's Yatra Bus Of Being Registered To A BPL Holder

The ruling Janata Dal (United) has alleged that the bus hired by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the "Berojgari hatao Yatra" belonged to a person holding a below-poverty-line card. The bus has been termed as the Youth Revolution Chariot by the RJD leader.

'Similar to your father'

Mangal Pal, the man under whom the bus (Yuva Kranti Rath) is registered: I do not belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. I am a contractor. The person under whom I am working has bought the bus under my name. All allegations are false. https://t.co/FxC4TevOPO pic.twitter.com/o0Mvu7iIbo — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

State Information and Public Relations Neeraj Kumar said that Tejashwi was similar to his dad in terms of carrying out illegal transactions. He said, "Your father was a land dealer and carrying his legacy forward, you have developed a new technique in the benami property chain and entangled an extremely backward class person in the web of forgery to begin the royal journey. The royal bus parked at 10 Circular Road for the royal journey of Tejashwi Yadav is registered with Mangal Pal, a BPL cardholder, who belongs to one of the extremely backward communities of Bakhtiyarpur block's Hidayatpur village. The BPL list approved by Block Development Officer, Bakhtiyarpur and Deputy Development Commissioner, Patna on Feb 20, 2008, reveals that the person's number 210 with a unique number - 19451, so you can get a better idea of his economic condition."

However, the person who the bus is registered under, in an interview to news agency ANI said that the allegations are false. He said, "I do not belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. I am a contractor. The person under whom I am working has bought the bus under my name. All allegations are false."

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already started preparations for this year's assembly elections in Bihar. The party has made unemployment a big issue, with the ‘Berozgari Hatao’ (Remove unemployment) Yatra set to begin from 23 February to corner the Bihar government on the issue of unemployment. The Yatra will start at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna following which it will be held in every district of the state.

