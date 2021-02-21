Jharkhand Congress Claims Dance At Farmer Rally 'a Ritual'; Clarifies 'no Bollywood Song'

After the Congress party drew the ire of the BJP over a dancer grooving to the tunes of a Bollywood song during the party's Kisan Janakrosh rally in Jharkhand's Saraikela, Spokesperson Rakesh Singha said that this has been the ritual of Jharkhand Adivasis. Speaking further, Jarkhand Congress Spokesperson said that they use music or some instrument to express happiness or anger. While stating that Saraikela is an Adivasi majority area, Sinha assured that strict action will be taken if film music was being played during the rally.

BJP slams Congress for dance performance at Jharkhand farmers' rally

A Congress-organized Kisan Janakrosh rally in Jharkhand's Saraikela on Saturday witnessed a dancer grooving to the tunes of a Bollywood song while the party leaders watched on from the stage. Congress' rally in Saraikela drew the ire of the BJP which questioned the grand old party's intention and involvement in the ongoing farm protests. In a video of the dance being performed at the Janakrosh rally that is going viral on social media, the leaders can be seen watching the performance while sitting on stage.

Sharing a clip of the dance at Congress' rally, BJP spokesperson RP Singh questioned the authenticity of Congress' protests in favour of the farmers and also asked who would be next to turn up at their protest against the farm laws. Former Union Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed the Congress and noted that the party would go to any extent to incite farmers against the Centre's farm laws.

Impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill.

This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the last round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lower House on February 10, PM Modi made another overture to the farmers. Clarifying that the Mandi system and the procurement at the Minimum Support Price will not be affected in any way, he expressed willingness to amend the laws.

