JP Nadda Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Pakistan's Lawyer' After Pak Minister's 'Pulwama Admission'

Addressing a rally in Bihar's poll-bound Siwan, BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday, claimed that ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was 'Pakistan's lawyer'. Recounting Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhury's 'Pulwama was our success' comment, Nadda reminded Gandhi that he had claimed 'Pakistan had no hand in the attack'. Demanding that Gandhi apologise to the nation, Nadda told crowds not to vote for the 'Mahagathbandhan' as they promoted 'Jungle raj' and 'Pakistan'. 94 seats will go to polls on November 3- phase two of Bihar polls.

Bihar elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Phase 1 polling concludes, second phase on November 3

BJP to Rahul: 'Apologise to nation'

"What is left to say on Congress and Rahul Babu? He is Pakistan's lawyer. Yesterday, Fawad Chaudhury - Pakistan Minister says 'We did Pulwama - Imran Khan did it'. Their minister says this in Parliament. Rahul ji, you used to say that there is no hand of Pakistan in Pulwama, You must apologise to the nation. The statements you made on Article 370, based on them, Imran Khan made a speech in the UN," said Nadda.

Singhvi reacts to Pakistan's 'blatant' Pulwama admission, says 'armed response' justified

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

On Thursday, in a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

"Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks. While Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi slammed Pakistan for it, Rahul Gandhi is yet to react on the issue.

Pakistan admits to Pulwama attack in Assembly; term it 'Imran Khan’s great achievement'

Bihar polls

On Thursday, voting was completed in 71 seats in phase 1 of Bihar polls to decide the triangular battle between the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan and LJP chief Chirag Paswan has heated up with sharp jabs and personal attacks flung by all three leaders against each other. The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term while Tejashwi Yadav eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance. With a good poll turnout of 54.26%, the other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

India responds to Pak’s Pulwama admission, says 'World aware of their support to terror'