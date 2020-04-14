BJP Chief Nadda Slams Congress On Ambedkar Jayanti, Raises '4 Decade Bharat Ratna Denial'

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday launched a staunch attack on the Congress party claiming that the party has not given Dr. Ambedkar the respect he deserved when he was alive. Nadda also said that the Bharatiya Janata Paty is making a 'systematic effort' to make Dr. Ambedkar's vision a reality.

In his message to the BJP workers, JP Nadda said, "Congress didn't give Baba Saheb the respect he should have been given when he was alive. Bharat Ratna was conferred upon him 4 decades after his death. But the BJP government have been making a systematic effort to make his resolutions a reality."

"By making Panch Tirtha the sites of Baba Saheb, the Modi government has proved that our attitude towards them, by achieving their inspiration, is to raise the level of the deprived, the exploited and the backward. Baba Saheb is ideal for us and always will be," he added.

Further speaking about Dr. Ambedkar's teachings he said, "On behalf of all BJP workers on Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, we pledge to carry forward his ideals and ideas in social life with a determined spirit."

"Babasaheb Ambedkar's personality was multifaceted. His contribution to social, economic, political, educational, religious, historical, cultural, constitutional areas in 65 years of his life is unforgettable. The nation will always be grateful to Babasaheb for his contribution and his role in building modern India," he stated.

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

Ambedkar Jayanti is not just celebrated only in India, but across the whole world. Top political leaders including Prime Minister and President paid homage to the social rights activist and architect of the Indian Constitution. This year, the nation will celebrate the 129th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar.

The celebrations for Ambedkar Jayanti differ from place to place. On this day, his followers gather to remember the contributions of Dr. Amedkar to the nation. The followers of B. R. Ambedkar traditionally celebrate the festival at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur.

