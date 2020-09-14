Shiv Sena insults Kangana Ranaut again, MLA uses 'dog's tail remains crooked' reference

Shiv Sena has continued to target Kangana Ranaut amid their face-off involving controversial statements and actions, this despite the actor now having left Mumbai. In the latest, the party’s Member of Legislative Assembly Pratap Sarnaik used the ‘dog’s tail remains crooked’ proverb for the actor. The politician added that the Tanu Weds Manu star had blackened the faces of all those who had supported her as she left Mumbai.

Shiv Sena MLA insults Kangana

Pratap Sarnaik took to Twitter and used a Marathi version of the Hindi proverb ‘kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi hi rehti hai’ and wrote that he realised the meaning of this today. He continued, “For all those who had taken Kangana’s side to bring turmoil for Shiv Sena in the last week, she has blackened their faces and left.” He now dared them to continue make a hue and cry and stated, ‘Jai Maharashtra.’

'कुत्रीचे शेपूट नळीत घातले तरी वाकडे ते वाकडेच' या म्हणीचा अर्थ मला आज तंतोतंत कळला आहे. ज्या लोकांनी शिवसेनेला अडचणीत आणण्यासाठी गेले आठवडाभर कंगनाची बाजू घेतली, त्या सर्वांची तोंडे काळे करून ती आज गेली

आता मारा बोंबा...

जय महाराष्ट्र ! — Pratap Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 14, 2020

This is not the first time that the MLA had hit out at Kangana. He had sought ‘sedition charges’ against the actor for comparing Mumbai with ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir' and even threatened her. He had then said:

"Film actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted yesterday that it has become difficult to live in Mumbai because Mumbai has become like PoK and she does not believe in Mumbai Police. First, I want to stress that Mumbai is our mother. Mumbai has been named after Mumba Devi.

"You have become a star in Mumbai. Many industrialists and film stars have gained in Mumbai. If you attack Mumbai in such a situation, then you do not have the moral right to live in this city anymore.

"Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut explained this to you very politely. If you come to Mumbai in the future and our women's wing does something, then we will not find it wrong to take responsibility. I demand that sedition charges should be slapped against her and that she should be arrested."

The comment had created furore and even National Commission of Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma had sought his arrest

Kangana leaves Mumbai

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut left Mumbai after six days of intense drama in the city. The actor had landed in the city moments after the BMC brought down a portion of her office, citing ‘illegal alterations.’ The Queen star met governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday, and highlighted the ‘unjust treatment’ meted out to her.

चंडीगढ़ मे उतरते ही मेरी सिक्यरिटी नाम मात्र रह गयी है, लोग ख़ुशी से बधाई दे रेही हैं, लगता है इस बार मैं बच गयी, एक दिन था जब मुंबई में माँ के आँचल की शीतलता महसूस होती थी आज वो दिन है जब जान बची तो लाखों पाए, शिव सेना से सोनिया सेना होते ही मुंबई में आतंकी प्रशासन का बोल बाला। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Kangana fired jibes galore during her stay, warning Chief Uddhav Thackeray that his ‘arrogance will be broken.’ As she reached Chandigarh on her way to Manali on Monday, she asserted that her ‘PoK’ analogy was correct, since she had been 'terrorised.'

