Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Undertakes Door-to-door Campaign On CAA, Targets Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday accused Congress of creating 'confusion' among the Muslim community over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He was on a door-to-door campaign to make people aware of the CAA and to allay their fears. This campaign is part of BJP's larger push to drum up support for CAA after extensive backlash across India throughout December.

"Unnecessarily, the members of Congress are creating confusion among the Muslim community. I assure you that not a single Muslim will be affected because of CAA," said CM BS Yediyurappa.

He added, "Almost all previous Prime Ministers have supported it, now Congress is creating a problem so as to create confusion among Muslims. That's why we are out on the door-to-door campaign."

Anti-CAA agitation

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government said the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The protests initially began as peaceful mass agitation in Assam after the law as a bill was introduced in Parliament. However, it took a violent turn after the Parliament passed it and the CAB received Presidential assent. Since December 11, over 20 people have been reported dead in clashes between protesters and police force across India, the highest toll coming from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)

