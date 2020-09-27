Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Wins Trust Vote; Leaves Siddaramaiah & Congress Red-faced

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has won the trust vote and defeated the Congress' no-confidence motion in the state assembly. After an aggressive debate that lasted for about 6 hours, the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against Yediyurappa's government was defeated by a voice vote at the Vidhan Soudha.

On Thursday, Karnataka Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had revealed that Congress had, in fact, filed a no-confidence motion against the CM. While responding to it Yediyurappa said that he had 'no objections against the motion'. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had levelled corruption charges against Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa alleging that there is 'rampant Corona corruption' in the state government while filing the motion in the assembly.

Congress claims 'rampant Corona corruption' in Yediyurappa Govt

The opposition leaders proposed to move a no-confidence motion against the Karnataka CM in the state assembly accusing him of corruption. The senior leaders from Congress-led opposition like former CM Siddaramaiah and MLA Ajay Singh alleged that Ministers and MLAs were losing their lives due to the 'rampant corruption' in the Karnataka government while handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the no-confidence motion, MLA Ajay Singh said, "There is rampant corruption in the government, people are dying everywhere and every day. In the last one week, we have lost one central minister, one Rajya Sabha MP and an MLA. In the corona corruption case, there has been a corruption of almost Rs 2,000 crores and there are riots everywhere. People are dying, and there are corruption charges against the Chief Minister. The no-confidence motion is about the corruption charges in various areas, including his family and various departments also. We are waiting for the Speaker to give us time to discuss this in detail in the Assembly today."

Responding to the proposal, BS Yediyurappa said, "I have no objections to the no-confidence motion, let them do it. Every six months they must move the no-confidence motion once so that I can stay safe for the next six months."

The opposition also levelled corruption charges against the CM's family. The Congress leaders had also demanded BS Yediyurappa's resignation due to the corruption charges against him and his kin during a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Speaking about the alleged corruption charges, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "The stunning and stinging allegation of corruption against the son, grandson, and son-in-law of BS Yediyurappa has shocked the conscience of the nation and the state once again."

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)

(Image source: PTI)