Karnataka Home Minister Flays PFI Leader For 'anti-national Speech'; Assures Police Action

Karnataka Home minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Popular Front of India (PFI) for the anti-national speech given by the outfit's general secretary Anis Ahmed, pointing out that the speech created a divide in the society. PFI's Anis Ahmed while addressing a rally at Ullal in Mangalore on Thursday made provocative statements on Ram Mandir and said that people should not donate for the construction of the temple as it goes against the interest of its own community. Taking strong objections to the PFI leader's speech, Karnataka HM Bommai labelled it as a hate speech and noted that he had spoken against the constitution of India.

Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai noted that the PFI had displayed its 'original colours' by speaking ill of the Ram Mandir. The BJP leader pointed out that the construction of the Ram Mandir began only after the Supreme Court verdict while hailing RSS as one of the most patriotic organisations in India. Bommai said that the police officials will be directed to take cognizance of the speech made by the PFI office-bearer and take appropriate actions.

PFI leader's provocative speech

'"From this stage, I am telling all of you, that all these people who are coming to your houses for collecting funds for Ram Temple, do not give them a single penny. Just boycott them the way y'all boycotted the NRC (National Register for Citizens). I want to say this to all the Muslim businessman and shop owners, that if you have even the slightest of courage, do not give a single rupee to all these RSS people who are asking for donations. This is because this is not a mandir for Ram, this is an RSS mandir and for that, not even a single brick should go from the money of Muslims", PFI's Anis Ahmed had said during his speech at Mangalore during PFI Day.

Karnataka Min vows ban on PFI

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka advocated a ban on the Popular front of India (PFI) and labelled it as a terrorist organisation that was involved in anti-social activities. The Karnataka Minister's reaction came after two PFI members - Ansad Badruddin and Feroz Khan - were arrested by UP's STF on Tuesday, busting their plot to target high-level dignitaries of Hindu organizations. BJP leader R Ashoka said that he will speak to state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ban PFI in Karnataka and stated that he will speak to Home Minister Amit Shah on the same.

Speaking to Republic TV, R Ashoka claimed that the PFI was involved in anti-social activities and that he had recommended a ban on the outfit several times before. The BJP leader further claimed that the PFI were expanding their offices into Bengaluru and Mysuru and pointed out that they had even attempted to carry out strikes in Uttar Pradesh where two members were apprehended. Ashoka said that BJP would '100%' bring a ban on PFI and said that both the Centre and state government would do so.

