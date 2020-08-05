Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Amit Shah Cites PM's Commitment Towards Preserving Culture, Values

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Pime Minister Narendra Modi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra have paid respect to the faith of crores of people by performing 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram temple. Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a mettalic plaque at the base of the temple site.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a symbol of the faith of Hindus around the world for centuries. Shah further said that the ideals and thoughts of Lord Shri Ram reside in the soul of India.

इस भव्य प्रभु श्री राम मंदिर का निर्माण प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी के मजबूत और निर्णायक नेतृत्व को दर्शाता है।



इस अविस्मरणीय दिन पर सभी भारतवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मोदी सरकार भारतीय संस्कृति और उसके मूल्यों की रक्षा व संरक्षण के लिए हमेशा कटिबद्ध रहेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2020

प्रभु श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण असंख्य नाम-अनाम रामभक्तों के सदियों के निरंतर त्याग, संघर्ष, तपस्या और बलिदान का परिणाम है।



आज के दिन मैं उन सभी तपस्वियों को नमन करता हूँ जिन्होंने इतने वर्षों तक सनातन संस्कृति की इस अमूल्य धरोहर के लिए संघर्ष किया।



जय श्री राम! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2020

"The construction of this grand Ram temple reflects the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day. The Modi government will always be committed to protecting and preserving Indian culture and its values," he added.

"Ram Mandir struggle - like the struggle for Independence": PM Modi

After performing the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-cherished Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, addressed the gathering highlighting the 'Ram Mandir dream' fought for centuries. He said that similar to the Independence struggle the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations. Calling the Mandir - a change of Ayodhya, he said that today's ceremony will be a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people'.

"In the way, there was a struggle for Independence, the struggle for Ram Mandir was fought for many centuries with many generations' efforts pooled together dedicatedly. Today this is the symbol of that sacrifice made back then. Because of the efforts, I bow down to them on behalf of 130 crore Indians. All individuals attached to this movement are watching this program and are giving blessings to everyone. This Mandir is the gift of Truth, non-violence, and sacrifice," he said.

