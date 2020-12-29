Karti Chidambaram Reacts To Rajinikanth's U-turn, Questions Future Of Film Star's Aides

On Tuesday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram weighed in on Rajinikanth ruling out his political plunge months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Reacting to the Kollywood actor's post, Chidambaram wrote on Twitter, "Ok. Noted". Moreover, he took a dig at R Anjanamurthy, who joined hands with Rajinikanth after serving as the head of TN BJP's Intellectual Cell. In fact, he was also present at the meeting of the state BJP's office-bearers in Chennai attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21.

The Sivaganga MP had cast doubts on the current status of Anjanamurthy in BJP on December 3 and questioned the capacity in which he was assisting Rajinikanth. Chidambaram again started the speculation on whether Arjunamurthy, who had been asked to coordinate the activities of the filmstar's political outfit on the ground along with Tamilaruvimanian, would return to BJP. Moreover, he clarified that the Congress party was not interested in inducting these two leaders into its fold.

Read: Rajinikanth Most Welcome To Join BJP If Ideologies Match: Khushboo Sundar's First Response

Read: 'AIADMK Will Get Rajinikanth's Support Even If He Doesn't Join Politics': TN Minister

Rajinikanth does U-turn on political plunge

On December 3. Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu". Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in TN.

Rajinikanth told the media, "This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayers. Now I don't mind even if I die. Political change is very certain. Everything needs to be changed. If not now, then never. You, the people, will have to decide. I'm coming. My victory is the people's win and my defeat is that of the public. I appeal to all of you to stand by me to bring these changes."

However, the situation took a turn for the worse after four crew members of Annaatthe, the film for which the Kollywood actor commenced shooting, tested positive for COVID-19. While Rajinikanth tested negative for the novel coronavirus, he was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 following severe blood pressure fluctuations. After being discharged from the hospital on December 27, he was advised bed rest for a week and minimal physical activity.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth's attributed his staying away from electoral politics to health reasons. Conceding that he won't be able to launch a public campaign owing to the COVID-19 situation, the filmstar revealed that he didn't want the people working with him to suffer mentally and financially. At the same time, Rajinikanth stressed that he would continue working for the people without entering politics.

Read: Gurumurthy Insists Rajinikanth Will Make Political Impact In Tamil Nadu Despite Pullback