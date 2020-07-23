Kerala Gold Smuggling: State Minister Alleges BJP Link To Case, Affirms Faith In NIA Probe

On Thursday, Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan alleged that Congress-led United Democratic Front and BJP were raising baseless allegations pertaining to the gold smuggling case. Claiming that the UDF and BJP are in cahoots, he maintained that the NIA and the Customs are carrying out an efficient probe. He reckoned that BJP was worried because it was linked to the gold smuggling racket.

Responding to UDF convenor Benny Behnan's claim that key accused Swapna Suresh was helped by the state authorities, Jayarajan challenged him to hand over the evidence to the NIA. He also defended the hiring of consultants, citing their necessity for development of the state. He recalled that the UDF too had appointed many consultants during its term in power.

Congress and BJP are making misleading remarks about the gold smuggling case. If any party is linked to gold smuggling, it is Bharatiya Janata Party: Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan (file photo) pic.twitter.com/NZqeaf9ZcT — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. The NIA registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others under various sections of the UAPA.

Congress demands CBI probe

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded a CBI inquiry to probe the role of the Chief Minister's Office in the gold smuggling scandal. Maintaining that the CMO is involved in the case, he claimed that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was shielding his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. Opining that it was better for Vijayan to immediately resign, he stated that the various appointments and contracts in the IT Department, mutual agreements with other agencies, and the role of the CM should be thoroughly investigated.

