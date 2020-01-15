Uddhav Govt Refusing To File FIR Against Nawab Malik's Brother For Slapping Labourer: BJP

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday, January 15, took to Twitter and stated they have filed a complaint against Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik over him threatening and beating up contract workers. However, he added, that the Mumbai Police and "Thackeray Sarkar" is refusing to file an FIR or take any action against him.

Kaptan Malik Threatning/Beating Contract Workers Video. We have filed complaint at Chunabhatti Police Station. Thackeray Sarkar, Mumbai Police is refusing to register FIR, action, Inquiry on this incident/video pic.twitter.com/m1ShLgUdRx — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 15, 2020

Earlier, after the video surfaced, Somaiya wrote a letter to the Labour Minister of Maharashtra, Dilip Walse-Patil. In the letter, he stated that the video of NCP leader Kaptan Malik beating up contract workers has gone viral. He further wrote, “Mr Kaptan Malik has admitted to beating the workers. Maharashtra Labour Minister should ensure that these workers get justice.”

About the video

A video surfaced that showed Kaptan Malik walking towards a road construction site. As he approached the site, he started hitting the workers present there. Malik further accused them of conducting illegal work and asked them to call their supervisor. As the contract workers were unable to do so, Malik is seen abusing and beating them.

Kaptan Malik's explanation

Kaptan Malik on Tuesday explained his side and stated that "The video is one month old." He further claimed the contract workers were involved in illegal activities. He added, "I requested them a few times, but they did not stop. Then I caught them red-handed and when I caught them red-handed, they misbehaved with me. So, I replied to that."

