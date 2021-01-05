Kirti Azad Slammed On Twitter After Distasteful Comment On Sourav Ganguly's Health

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will have to undergo another angioplasty in a "few days or weeks" but can for now be discharged from hospital as his condition is "stable", the CEO of the medical facility said on Monday. The stylish left-handed former India batsman had suffered a "mild" heart attack on Saturday.

People around the globe prayed and wished for Dada's speedy recovery as soon as the news of him being admitted to the hospital broke out. However, one such wish did not go down well with followers of Sourav Ganguly. Congress leader and former cricketer Kirti Azad faced backlash for his inappropriate tweet at Ganguly over his health scare. Kirti Azad shared images of Sourav Ganguly endorsing a cooking oil brand and said that the BCCI chief should only "promote tested and tried products."

Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self conscious and careful. God bless.#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/pB9oUtTh0r — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) January 3, 2021

Twitter users slam Kirti Azad

What a rubbish man. https://t.co/WAIUnZVu52 — Ayush Priyansh Tripathi (@PriyanshAyush) January 4, 2021

But you could not get any endorsement is not Dada's fault — Suresh N (@surnell) January 4, 2021

@KirtiAzaad sir, your profile looks very illustrious, impressive, and makes us feel proud... but only till the end. Just in the end your profile meets with a stupid entity called "A Congressman" that overwrite all previous good with NONSENSE!

Else you wouldn't have tweeted this! pic.twitter.com/UrLC9KfKXd — Harish Kulkarni ಹರೀಶ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ 🇮🇳 (@harishkrcr) January 5, 2021

Medical ailments can be treated and everyone is sure that Dada will comeback as a fighter as he has been... but sadly there is no cure for jealousy and lowering self standards and thoughts. Still wishing you GET WELL SOON @KirtiAzaad https://t.co/q0wjiljRnG — #StayHomeStaySafe 😷🙏 (@RakenduSharma) January 4, 2021

Saurav Sir is one of our best cricketers. Despite that, It hurts and pains to see that a follow cricketer wishing "get well soon" with sarcasm and trying to score a point. Shameful to say the least!!! 👎👎

After all, Common sense ain't common.... — Nafs (@NafsSays) January 4, 2021

bhai tujhe koi nhi puchta ab isme b dada ki galti hai? pic.twitter.com/181lZ68RW7 — the jadooguy (@JadooShah) January 4, 2021

What a shameless tweet. Taking a cruel political dig on one of world's top fighter legend of cricket. If you were in his era, you would not even have got selected in your state's cricket team-such became the standard. Truly a very LOW standard tweet! — Atul (@sharma_K_atul) January 5, 2021

Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

The Woodlands hospital in its most recent health bulletin said that it is planning to discharge Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday. The bulletin issued on Monday at 11:30 pm also said that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur visited Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata where Ganguly is admitted. Further, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan also visited the hospital on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly.

Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. On January 2, 48-year-old Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative.

