Kirti Azad Slammed On Twitter After Distasteful Comment On Sourav Ganguly's Health

Congress leader and former cricketer Kirti Azad faced backlash on Twitter for his inappropriate tweet at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly over his health attack.

Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will have to undergo another angioplasty in a "few days or weeks" but can for now be discharged from hospital as his condition is "stable", the CEO of the medical facility said on Monday. The stylish left-handed former India batsman had suffered a "mild" heart attack on Saturday.

People around the globe prayed and wished for Dada's speedy recovery as soon as the news of him being admitted to the hospital broke out. However, one such wish did not go down well with followers of Sourav Ganguly. Congress leader and former cricketer Kirti Azad faced backlash for his inappropriate tweet at Ganguly over his health scare. Kirti Azad shared images of Sourav Ganguly endorsing a cooking oil brand and said that the BCCI chief should only "promote tested and tried products."

Twitter users slam Kirti Azad

Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

The Woodlands hospital in its most recent health bulletin said that it is planning to discharge Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday. The bulletin issued on Monday at 11:30 pm also said that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur visited Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata where Ganguly is admitted. Further, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan also visited the hospital on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly.

Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. On January 2, 48-year-old Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative.

(With agency inputs)

