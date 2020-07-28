'Horse-trading Was Born From Congress': Kumaraswamy Slams Ex-ally Over Rajasthan Crisis

As the Rajasthan political crisis spirals, a former ally of Congress in Karnataka - JDS' HD Kumaraswamy has lashed out at the party's 'save democracy' protest. The Congress party is protesting against the BJP claiming that they are conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

However, its former ally and former Chief Minister of Karnataka has taken to Twitter and slammed the Congress for following the same means i.e buying MLAs of other parties. This comes soon after BSP supremo Mayawati threatened Ashok Gehlot that she would move SC if Congress-turned BSP MLAs do not vote against Congress.

Language of 'horse-trading' was born from the Congress: Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy reminded Congress of how it broke the JDS in the past by making big buzz about legislators' purchase. He sought answers from the party reminding them that during the time of SM Krishna's Congress government, they bought the MLAs.

"During the Congress-JDS government of 2004, this same Congress was trying to attract our legislators. Realizing this, I had to make a rapid political revolution. Congress is an expert in the process of breaking up parties and buying legislators. The language of the 'horse trading' was born from the Congress."

ಶಾಸಕರನ್ನು ಖರೀದಿಸಿ, ಸರ್ಕಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಉರುಳಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತ "ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವ ಉಳಿಸಿ" ಎಂದು ಹೋರಾಟ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದೇ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಏನು ಮಾಡಿದೆ? ಸರ್ಕಾರ ರಚಿಸಲು ಬೆಂಬಲ ನೀಡಿದ BSPಯ ಎಲ್ಲ ಶಾಸಕರನ್ನೂ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸೆಳೆದಿಲ್ಲವೇ? ಇದು ಖರೀದಿಯಲ್ಲವೇ?

Mayawati threatens to drag Rajasthan CM Gehlot to court if 6 BSP MLAs vote for Congress

BSP threatens Ashok Gehlot

A day after issuing a whip to her party MLAs in Rajasthan, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday threatened that the party will move the Supreme Court if the whip is not followed and lashed out at CM Ashok Gehlot for his 'malicious intent.' Addressing the media, Mayawati said that after the Rajasthan elections results BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress but CM Gehlot intended to damage BSP and therefore merged the MLAs with Congress 'unconstitutionally'. The BSP supremo said that her party was looking for an apt time to go to the court and to teach Congress a lesson.

In a clarion call to the 6 MLAs, Mayawati said that if they vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly session, their party membership will be cancelled. This comes after Rajasthan's BSP MLA Lakhan Singh said that he and his 5 BSP colleagues did not receive any notice from BSP regarding voting against Congress and reiterated support to Congress, saying that all 6 MLAs would support Gehlot no matter what.

BSP issues whip to 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot in Rajasthan Assembly ahead of trust vote

Pilot camp's massive allegation on Gehlot

Former Cabinet minister Ramesh Meena lashed out at Ashok Gehlot and dared him to reveal the transaction between Congress and the six BSP MLAs who had joined the party in 2009. Meena, along with Rajkumar Sharma, Rajendra Gudha, Girraj Singh, Murari Lal Meena and Ramkesh Meena had joined the party in 2009, while Gehlot was CM. "Reveal how much money was offered to us to join Congress when we were in BSP? We were cheated saying that we will see development - which did not happen, inspite of us working honestly," he had said.

