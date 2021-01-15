Tejashwi Mocks Nitish As Bihar CM Loses Cool Over Questions Over IndiGo Manager's Murder

Attacking CM Nitish Kumar on Friday, RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav has said that it is bad news for the people of Bihar that the CM is asking journalists about loyalties. Tej Pratap Yadav said that CM Nitish is losing his calm on issues because he has lost the plot. Tejashwi's comment came as CM Nitish, earlier in the day, asked reporters if they know who is the killer of Indigo airport manager Rupesh Singh.

Tejashwi also said, "Issued in the public interest. Please get out of the house carefully. The law and order has deteriorated under the incapable government of Bihar. Criminals can rob and kidnap and shoot anyone. The rapists on the loose"

प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था तो पहिले से ही भ्रष्ट था, अब तो “साहिब” का बुद्धियो भ्रष्ट हो गया है..!



तुरंत खिसिया जाते हैं..! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) January 15, 2021

दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़:-



मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने हाथ उठा अपराधियों के सामने किया सरेंडर।



कहा, “कोई नहीं रोक सकता अपराध!” हड़प्पा काल में भी होते थे अपराध। ज़रा तुलना कर लीजिए।



उल्टा पत्रकारों से पूछ रहे है क्या आपको पता है कौन है अपराधी और वो क्यों करते है अपराध? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 15, 2021

Tejashwi Yadav while addressing a press conference on Wednesday had said, "In yesterday's murder, we demand a fair investigation. As long as hundreds of killings, rapes, and extortions don't happen, until then double-engine Nitish's government cannot sleep. Now who is the maharaja of 'jungle raj'?"

"Where is PM, if they wanted a selected, nominated, tired CM? Now they should enquire why is this happening? What is the government doing here? Nitish Kumar is tired and not able to run this government. Crime is on the rise. People are not feeling safe. Gunfire is happening inside homes, I have heard that 15 rounds were fired at him, 6 bullets hit him. This is a posh area, not even 2 kms from the CM's residence. It is the responsibility of Nitish to face the questions. Bihar has gone to the wrong hands. Gundas are inside the government," he added.

CM Nitish loses calm

In his first response after the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his calm and asked the reporters about their allegiance. Nitish Kumar assured that the Police Department will catch the culprit soon, however, he accused the reporters of "demoralising the morale of the Police force." Comparing the present situation of Bihar to that of 2005, a visibly angry Nitish yelled, "Tell me who do you support, why are you forgetting the situation of Bihar before 2005?"

Nitish Kumar was speaking on the inauguration of Atal Path in Patna when reporters asked him about the murder that has rocked the entire state. CM Nitish started by saying that the SIT team is investigating the matter but when repeated questions were asked on the law and order situation in the state, the CM lost his cool. He also said to a reporter, "Go and find out who is behind all the crimes? Why don't you highlight the crime that was done under the wife-husband rule (Lalu-Rabri)? Tell your favourite person to get good advisers."

He also said, "I spoke to the DGP myself and he has assured that the criminals will be nabbed soon. Do you know who murdered that person? If you know the tell me, if you doubt someone or you get a clue then come and tell me. You tell me but why are you asking such questions. Your questions are inappropriate and wrong. You do not demoralise the Police by asking such questions because our Police department is working."

IndiGo's airport manager killed in Patna

In a shocking incident, IndiGo's airport manager in Patna Rupesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening. The airline confirmed the incident and said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager". The airport manager identified as Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on January 12. The Bihar government has formed a 5-member SIT to probe into the murder case. The incident took place at Shankar Path in the Punaichak area in the capital city, which is a high-security zone and includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence.

