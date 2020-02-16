'Little Mufflerman' Attends Kejriwal's Oath-taking Ceremony At Ramlila Maidan

'Baby Mufflerman' once again caught everyone's attention at the Ramlila maidan on Sunday as thousands gathered to witness Arvind Kejriwal take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Dubbed 'Little Kejriwal', the young boy took the internet by storm on February 11, first when he dressed up as Arvind Kejriwal and waited outside the CM's residence.

Return of 'Baby Mufflerman'

On February 13, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that 'Baby Mufflerman' had been invited for the oath-taking ceremony after the official handle of AAP tweeted a picture of him with the caption 'Mufflerman'. The little tyke was seen sporting a red pullover, an AAP cap, and a muffler similar to Kejriwal’s own signature muffler. He even completed the look with a fake moustache.

It was reported Kejriwal's team had asked the security to make the kid meet the AAP convener. However, the meeting did not take place on Tuesday.

Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday, after securing a resounding mandate in the elections. The AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the elections.

Addressing thousands of people at Ramlila ground, Arvind Kejriwal said, "All of you call your relatives and tell them that their son is now Delhi CM and there's no worry now. In the election, some voted for BJP, Congress and other parties but now I am the CM of all Delhiites. I never held any bias for anyone in the last five years. We worked for everyone irrespective of whether they are BJP or Congress members. Now the election is over and all two crore Delhiites are now my family."

Taking an aim at critics who say Arvind Kejriwal is making everything free, the CM stated that everything in nature is free from God. "Kejriwal loves the people of Delhi, people of Delhi love Kejriwal; this love is priceless. Shame on me if I, as CM, charge my kids for good education or patients for their treatment."

