Maha Portfolios | NCP Gets Lion-share With Home, Irrigation; Sena - Urban Dvpt Say Sources

Amid the highly awaited Maharashtra portfolio allocation announcement, sources on Saturday have reported that the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will retain the Home Ministry while NCP will get plum portfolios like Irrigation, Housing, and Excise. Sources further report that Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde will lead the Urban Development and Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat will get the Revenue department. Moreover, former CM Ashok Chavan has reportedly been allocated the Public Works Department.

Here are the list of portfolios

NCP

Ajit Pawar: Home Affairs

Jayant Patil: Irrigation

Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and Civil supplies

Dilip Walse-Patil: Excise and labour

Dhananjay Munde: Social justice

Jitendra Awhad: Housing

Rajesh Tope: Health

Rajendra Shingne: Food and Drugs Administration

Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde: Urban development

Congress

Balasaheb Thorat: Revenue department

Ashok Chavan: Public Works department

Nitin Raut: Energy

Varsha Gaikwad: School education,

Yashomati Thakur: Women and Child welfare

KC Padvi: Tribal development

Sunil Kedar: Dairy development

Vijay Wadettiwar: OBC welfare

Aslam Shaikh: Textiles & ports

Amit Deshmukh - Health education and culture

Sena Minister Sattar resigns

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar resigned as the minister of state, citing cabinet tussle. He has since then come out and clarified that he will speak to CM Thackeray and then announce his decision later. Several leaders have speculated that the delay in portfolio announcement was due to the creation of several new portfolios like Chief Minister's Office (CMO) - which is touted to be headed by Aaditya Thackeray and Metro Works.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

On December 31, during the cabinet expansion oath ceremony, Ajit Pawar once again took oath as Deputy CM after his three-day stint in November with the short-lived Fadnavis government. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) took oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

