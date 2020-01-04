Shiv Sena Responds To Amit Shah's 'Won't Rollback CAA' Challenge, Says 'We Will Make You'

Amid the cracks in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, with Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar tendering his resignation on Saturday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut has replied to Amit Shah's challenge 'won't roll back an inch of CAA'. Raut, while addressing an Anti-CAA & NRC event by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, said that the Opposition will make BJP rollback the amended Citizenship Act. Stating that Shah was a new Home Minister, he said that he will learn soon.

Shiv Sena replies to Amit Shah's 'rollback' challenge

"The government has said that 'We won't roll back an inch of CAA'. But we will push you back," he said adding, "Many big leaders have come and gone. No one has a monopoly on patriotism. We are more patriotic".

Dismissing Amit Shah's proclamation, he pointed out that while the BJP had maintained that all problems were due to Congress, where was the BJP at that time. Raut said, "I laughed at the statement of Home Minister, he is new, very soon he will understand. In the Parliament, he says the country is facing problems and what has happened is because of Congress, I want to ask him, where were you at that time?"

Siding with another Opposition leader and unlikely ally - Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Mamata Banerjee rightly said that is Modi Pakistan’s PM? Even we are charged of talking the language of Pakistan but it is PM who always talks like Pakistan PM". The BJP has kickstarted its pro-CAA outreach program with PM Modi, on Thursday slamming the Opposition for concentrating on the Act and not Pakistan.

Amit Shah: 'Won't rollback an inch of CAA'

Earlier on Friday, reiterating that the amended Citizenship Act was to stay, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will stand by the Act and not even let a single inch rollback, at a pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur. He also clarified that no one will be affected by the Act as those who were religiously persecuted and coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh living in India will get citizenship. Moreover, he slammed the Congress and other Opposition leaders for misinforming the students who were raising boards against the Act. The pleas challenging the Act is still pending in the Supreme Court.

"You are misleading people. I wish to say that this Act is for religiously persecuted minorities of Hindu, Muslim, Buddhism, Sikh and Christian faiths and have settled in India. I see all your boards raised saying that your citizenship will be taken away. But the BJP will not rollback the CAA by a single inch," he proclaimed.

