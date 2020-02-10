'Wardha Incident Shameful, Will Ensure Harsh Punishment Is Given To Culprit', Says Thorat

Congress leader and Minister for Revenue in Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said he was extremely pained over the tragic death of a lecturer who was set ablaze in Wardha. Thorat said that the government is trying to fast track the case and will also press the harshest punishment for the accused.

Speaking to the media Thorat said, "I am extremely pained to hear the news of the Hinganghat victim passing away today. The government is standing behind the family of the victim and will make every effort to give justice to the family. The Hinganghat incident is shameful for the entire state. And the government will take responsibility to ensure that such incidents don't happen."

"The case will be fast-tracked and to ensure that harshest punishments are given to the accused, we have appointed senior lawyer Ujjawal Nikam to handle the case. The state is also considering bringing in stringent laws to ensure that such incidents do not occur again. Attempts were made to save the young victim by giving her the best medical treatment. But unfortunately, we could not save her. The state government and the Congress party is with the family in a difficult time," he added.

Taking to the microblogging site Thorat shared his condolence with the victim's family.

The horrific incident in Wardha

On February 3, a 25-year-old lecturer, a resident of Hinganghat in Wardha district was set ablaze by a stalker while she was on the way to college. Having suffered 40% burns, she was undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital and Research Centre in Nagpur. The state government had specially flown in Dr Sunil Keswani, the director of the National Burns Centre to supervise her treatment.

However, the victim succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning at 6.55 am. Identified as the accused, Vikesh Nagrale was arrested by the police and booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326-A. Now, it is expected that he will be charged with murder.

