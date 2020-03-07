Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Departs For Ayodhya; Important Announcement Likely

On Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed the schedule of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya. He mentioned that Thackeray had departed for Ayodhya and would arrive in Faizabad at 1.30 pm. Moreover, he stated that there was a big likelihood of the Maharashtra CM making an important announcement pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple.

'This visit is important'

Ahead of Thackeray’s visit, Raut reached Uttar Pradesh to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for overseeing the preparations. Speaking to the media on Friday, he stressed that this would be the Sena chief’s first visit to Ayodhya after taking over as the CM. Moreover, the Sena MP informed that Thackeray would not participate in the ‘Aarti’ on the banks of the Sarayu river owing to the threat of COVID-19.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow with his family. This visit is important because it is his first visit after becoming the Chief Minister. But he will not be participating in the 'Aarti' programme on the banks of Sarayu River due to Coronavirus."

On being asked whether Rahul Gandhi would visit Ayodhya, Raut added, "Why does Rahul Gandhi's name always emerge? I have seen Rahul Gandhi, he has complete faith in god. I would also invite AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Ayodhya."

Ram temple trust set up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. This move came nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

In the first meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust on February 19, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust and Nripendra Misra - the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee. A day later, some office-bearers of the trust called on PM Modi at his residence inviting him to visit Ayodhya.

On February 22, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das revealed that the construction of the temple would begin in 6 months. A week later, members of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee and Ram Mandir Trust visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya to review the work that was being done at the site. Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, and Nipendra Mishra reviewed the site in order to formulate a plan that would help kick start the construction of the temple as well as decide a date for the Bhoomi Pujan.

