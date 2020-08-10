Maharashtra Govt Leaders Meet At CM's Residence Ahead Of SC Hearing In Sushant's Case

Just a day before the Supreme Court hearing in the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, a crucial meeting of Maharashtra government is currently underway at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence. The meeting chaired by the CM includes two leaders each from the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is also present in the meeting which, as per sources, aims to chalk out Maharashtra government's further course of action in the death case of the Bollywood actor which has led to a massive uproar across the country. In its previous hearing, the Supreme Court had given three days' time to the Maharashtra government to submit its investigation details in the matter.

Singhvi to represent Maha govt?

In its reply to the apex court, the Maharashtra government attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea Chakraborty of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

Apart from this, the Maharashtra government has stated that none of Rajput's family members had any suspicion about the 'suicide' when the Mumbai police recorded their first statements. Furthermore, it alleged that their subsequent statements were 'tainted with afterthoughts'. Sources have reported that top Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent the Uddhav Thackeray-led government at the apex court tomorrow. Meanwhile, the CBI has also registered a case in the matter after Centre accepted Bihar government's proposal.

Rhea files affidavit in SC

Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the FIR, on Monday has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court attacking media for 'unfairly holding her responsible' for Sushant's death. Rhea in her affidavit also opposed the transfer of the case by Bihar Police to CBI and linked the Sushant case to the Bihar elections. Linking Sushant's case to Bihar elections, Rhea in the affidavit said, "The sad incident of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Bihar unfortunately occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar. This has led to the issue of suicide of deceased being isolated and blown out of proportion. Actors Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) were also reported to have committed suicide in last 30 days and yet no whisper about the same in power corridors."

