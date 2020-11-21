Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh Says 'love Jihad' Law Not Needed In State, Slams BJP

Slamming the BJP ruled states and their chief ministers for bringing legislation on "Love Jihad", Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh said that Maharashtra will not bring any such law. Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, he said that people who are focussing on these things want to hide their incapabilities and distract citizens.

"Instead of making love jihad law and cow cabinet, they should focus on working for their people. The governments which are wanting to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws. Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring such laws," Maharashtra Minister Shaikh said.

Gehlot slams BJP

Even as BJP-ruled states are keen to bring a legislation to deal with cases of "love jihad", with Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government having sent its proposal to the Department of Law, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has dismissed the possibility of any such law in his state. Not only this, Gehlot on Friday slammed the BJP for having "manufactured" the term "Love Jihad" and pointed out that marriage is a matter of personal liberty and any such law would be unconstitutional.

Alleging that the saffron party wants to disturb the communal harmony in the country, Gehlot opined that such laws will leave the consenting adults at the mercy of state power. In a series of tweets, the Rajasthan CM also said that law against "Love Jihad" would snatch personal liberty and marriage should be a personal decision.

Law against 'Love Jihad'

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for upcoming UP by-elections, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday proclaimed that his government will make a law against 'love jihad'. Referring to a recent Allahabad High Court's order, Adityanath claimed that as the HC had opposed changing religion solely for marriage, his government too will bring a law based on it. Following suit, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh government also said that they will bring a law against Love Jihad. Earlier on Friday, the Home Department of the Uttar Pradesh government said that they have sent a proposal to the Department of Law regarding the same.

