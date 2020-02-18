Majeed Memon: Important Policy Decisions Will Be Taken After Approval Of All Three Parties

Reacting to CM Uddhav Thackeray's stand on CAA, NPR and NRC, NCP leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday said that important decisions will be taken only after its approval with all the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Taking to the microblogging site, Memon also mentioned that the decision on NPR is an extremely sensitive one considering the current situation in the country.

Uddhav is heading a tripartite coalition in Maharashtra. All important policy decisions are to be taken and announced after approval of all three parties. Decision on NPR is extremely sensetive in current situation. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) February 18, 2020

Further speaking to Republic TV Memon said, "It is my personal view, NPR is an inseparable part of CAA and NRC which is why there is now a nationwide protest on the issue. The supreme court has also approved this kind of protest can be held around. As far as NCP's stand is concerned, my leader Sharad Pawar is considering this subject and he would speak to Uddhav and then Uddhav and Congress and NCP will then decide. Census every ten years have been taking place since independence and nobody has ever raised an eyebrow over it. But now National Population Register is not synonymous with the regular census." "I think this is a positive angle of democracy that if three people of different backgrounds are working together they should deliberate and express their view. I think these differences that are always surfacing are for the better coalition of a better working government," he added.

Sharad Pawar on CM Uddhav’s stand on CAA, NPR, and NRC

Earlier today, NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar spoke about CM Uddhav Thackeray's stand on CAA, NPR, and NRC and termed it as his personal views. Pawar further reiterated that the coalition (Maha Vikas Aghadi) may not agree with a 100% consent to every decision made and that the NCP has its own stand and they will try to convince Shiv Sena on the issue as well.

Talking about CM Uddhav Thackeray’s stand on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NPR, Sharad Pawar said, “That is his view and it is his right to have his own view. As far as NCP is concerned, we have voted against this act in the Parliament as well. Now, in this coalition government, we cannot promise that everyone will agree to the same thing. However, we will try to talk to them and convince them about the issue.”

Uddhav Thackeray supports Centre

In a big statement on Tuesday, February 18, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray backed the Centre over CAA, NRC, NPR. In what may act as a reason for rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Thackeray has reiterated that NRC has not been discussed by the Central government. He said that even if CAA is implemented in the State, it will not harm anyone. About NPR, he said that it is the same as the census. His remarks come days after his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray dared him to take action against the Bangladeshi and Pakistani illegal migrants.

He said, "CAA, NRC are different and NPR is different. Even If CAA implemented in Maharashtra, it will not cause any harm to anyone. There is no talk on NRC.. and now when NPR is concerned, this is as same as census which held every 10 years. This will also not affect anyone." “NRC has not come yet. There is no meaning in the march and protest against it. There is no necessity for Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Maharashtra,” the Maharashtra CM said.

