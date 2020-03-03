The Debate
'Women Won’t Be Empowered By Handling Social Media Acc': Priyanka Chaturvedi On PM's Tweet

Politics

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at PM Modi over his tweet announcing that he would give charge of his social media accounts to women on Sunday

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet announcing that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women on Sunday. Taking to the microblogging site Chaturvedi stated that women won’t be empowered by handling someone else’s social media account. 

READ | Gargi College Incident: Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Cops, Onlookers, Cites 'worst Behaviour'

She also suggested that PM Modi should take over any of the Indian women’s social media handle to understand the difficulties they face when they voice their opinion. 

READ | PM Modi Holds Extensive Review Meeting Over Coronavirus, Says 'We Need To Work Together'

Mystery over PM's tweet

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on his tweet announcing his intention to give up his social media accounts. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives on Sunday.

He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. The women who are selected would get a chance to share their thoughts with the rest of the world.  

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Meets PM Modi; Demands Strict Action Against Perpetrators Of Delhi Riots

On Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Moreover, he stated that he would share more information about this soon. 

Currently, he has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44 million users. Moreover, he has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

READ | PM Modi Unravels Puzzling 'thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Post; Floats #SheInspiresUs

