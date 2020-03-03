'Women Won’t Be Empowered By Handling Social Media Acc': Priyanka Chaturvedi On PM's Tweet

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet announcing that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women on Sunday. Taking to the microblogging site Chaturvedi stated that women won’t be empowered by handling someone else’s social media account.

Women won’t be empowered by handling someone else’s social media account, they’d be truly empowered when they are brought into positions of power and in important decision&policy making bodies.Facilitate their journey by ending stereotypes,patriarchy& misogyny



— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 3, 2020

She also suggested that PM Modi should take over any of the Indian women’s social media handle to understand the difficulties they face when they voice their opinion.

I would rather that PM chooses to take charge of any of the Indian women's social media handle to understand the sexist, misogynistic comments that they receive for voicing their opinion, to be able to comprehend their challenge.

Mystery over PM's tweet

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on his tweet announcing his intention to give up his social media accounts. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives on Sunday.

He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. The women who are selected would get a chance to share their thoughts with the rest of the world.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

On Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Moreover, he stated that he would share more information about this soon.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Currently, he has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44 million users. Moreover, he has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

