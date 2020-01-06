Mamata Banerjee Condemns JNU Attack, Calls It 'shameful, Fascist Surgical Strike'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the attack on students by unknown masked men in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening. The Chief Minister, while boarding a helicopter from Dumurjola Stadium in Howrah on Monday called the incident in JNU as a 'fascist surgical strike'.

"I started my career in student politics and today seeing students, teachers and officers getting attacked is very disturbing. Looks very shameful. This kind of an attack in a democracy looks very shameful. If anyone speaks up or protests, that person is termed to be a Pakistani. Pakistan is not a democracy, but we are. India is a democracy", said the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Mamata Banerjee, who herself was a student leader associated with the Youth Congress in Kolkata in the early 1980s, has been supportive of the student's protest movement against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC all over the country.

'Fascist surgical strike'

While leaving for the pious 'Ganga snan' event at Gangasagar Island in South 24 Parganas, she also levelled allegations on the BJP for Sunday's incident.

She said, "The goons have been sent by the BJP and police were just standing. Police have become inactive. Police have been told not to do anything. Let BJP do whatever they want to, you keep watching. It is a fascist surgical strike"

CM Banerjee also stated that she has not seen such thing before and how such brutalities on students have risen in the past couple of months. Her attack was on the BJP government at the Centre.

"Everywhere we can see such things. In politics, someone will come, someone will go, but no one has the right to do such things just because they are in full majority. It's our duty to work as per the Constitution," said Mamata Banerjee while appealing to all students to unite and fight against Government, which she termed fascist.

On Sunday itself, Mamata Banerjee had also taken to Twitter to criticise the attack.

"We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words are enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to DEL to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU", tweeted the Chief Minister.

