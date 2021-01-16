Mamata Banerjee Demands Centre To Provide More COVID Vaccines In West Bengal: Sources

As the nation kick-started its COVID-19 vaccination drive, sources revealed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday demanded more vaccines from the Centre, saying that she needed vaccines for all the citizens of the state. On the other hand, in a shocking incident, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stated that many TMC leaders and councillors were jumping the line and getting inoculated in the first phase along with healthcare workers.

"Our Chief Minister does the same thing every time. A Centre's scheme is introduced and she puts her own name and logo on it and distributes it. The Centre has already said vaccines are being given to free to essential workers, she comes forward and says I will give free vaccines to all. We know vaccines are reserved for healthcare workers, then why are her councillors and leaders jumping the line and getting vaccinated? Is your name there? TMC politicians are going and asking for vaccines. They have no provisions, the numbers nothing," said Dilip Ghosh.

Read: 'BJP Conspiring To Finish WB', Says TMC's Madan Mitra; Lauds Mamata's Health Scheme

Read: BJP Slams TMC Over Vaccine Politics, Alleges Party 'wrongfully Claiming Credit'

Mamata claims credit over Centre's free vaccines

Earlier in the day, the BJP had come down heavily on the TMC after it was revealed that the West Bengal Chief Minister was sending personalised letters to all the healthcare workers in the poll-bound state, who were being vaccinated for free under the Centre's scheme, unduly claiming credit for the process. Sharing an image of a health worker who had received the letter, Vijayvargiya called the incident 'the limit of shamelessness.'

"Shameless!!! Modiji has sent free vaccine to 3 crore people across the country, under the same scheme, the free vaccine is also being sent in West Bengal. But Mamataji is saying in this photo letter that she has sent the vaccine. It cannot be a big white lie. This is the limit of shamelessness!

बेशर्मी तेरा आशरा !!!



मोदीजी ने देशभर में 3 करोड़ लोगों को फ्री वैक्सीन भेजी है, उसी योजना के अंतर्गत WB में भी फ्री वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है।



मगर ममताजी अपनी फोटो वाले पत्र में कह रही है कि वैक्सीन उन्होंने भेजी है।



इससे बड़ा सफ़ेद झूठ नहीं हो सकता।



ये बेशर्मी की हद है! pic.twitter.com/AvNnS2P6ez — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) January 16, 2021

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an open letter announced that the State government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of West Bengal. The BJP had termed the claim 'bogus'. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021.

Read: Mamata Banerjee Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccine In West Bengal; BJP Calls It 'bogus Claim'

Read: In Emotion-laden Speech, PM Modi Flags Off India's Historic COVID-19 Vaccination drive