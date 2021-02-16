Mamata Banerjee Launches 'MAA' Canteen To Provide ₹5 Meal For The Poor

As the political battle in the poll-bound state of West Bengal gets intense, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched the "Maa" scheme on Monday. Under Maa canteen, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5 to poor people. Outlining the details of the scheme, Mamata Banerjee said that the poor people will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg Curry for Rs 5, while the state government will bear a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate. "Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually," Mamata Banerjee added.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikar hit out at TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari while hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that it wants to turn the state into Bangladesh by importing "Jai Bangla" slogan. While speaking to media in Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district, the BJP leader asserted that the saffron party will come to power in West Bengal with a huge majority.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine government. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan -- '2019 me half, 2021 me saaf' and that is going to happen."

Stating that "Khela hobe" slogan was coined by Narayanganj (in Bangladesh) MP Shamim Osman 4 years ago, Adhikari said that TMC wants to turn Bengal into Bangladesh and this is the reason why it has imported "Jai Bangla" slogan. He said, "Our slogan is -- ' Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram." Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress workers took out 'Shanhati Rally' from Palta to Shyamnagar in the North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

Earlier on February 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that till the elections will end, "Didi will chant Jai Shri Ram". This came after Mamata Banerjee on January 23 had not delivered his speech ïn protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised when she was invited to speak. She had said "government programme should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited."

West Bengal assembly elections

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

