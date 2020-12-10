Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Attack On Nadda's Convoy; Says 'BJP Is Only Doing Drama'

In her first response to the attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, cast doubts if the attack was a planned one. Addressing a public meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee said who could dare attack the BJP, which was under the CRPF's protection. She added that she would not let another riot-like situation occur in Bengal, as it happened when a Vidyasagar statue was vandalised during an Amit Shah rally.

Mamata: 'BJP is doing drama'

"Why are there 50 Cabs for one program? If they overtake each other, accidents will happen. So, whether it is a planned attack? Who is throwing stones? Is there a satellite fixed to the tail car?" she said adding, "You have so many CRPF, central force, how someone would attack your convoy? BJP is doing drama. They don't have any work to do."

#WATCH They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing Nautanki: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing a public rally in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/uXrIyhdrj2 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Reigniting the CRPF-West Bengal police tussle, she added, "You believe in Central Force, you don't believe the State Police. I have told you many times not to interfere with State Law and order. Your party cadres come with Arms and Ammunition. When I go to Delhi, BJP people gherao the place where I stay or Derek or Abhishek's residence. The way you created the Vidyasagar Incident, it's enough. We will not tolerate it anymore."

Nadda's convoy attacked

Earlier in the day, stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, as per visuals. Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Previously, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said that there has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. He alleged that there was no presence of police at his events on Wednesday. Speaking to media, Ghosh said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mamata Banerjee's administration and informed about the same. Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police has stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. A probe has been ordered into it.

