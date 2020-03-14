Manish Sisodia Predicts Job Losses In Wake Of COVID-19 Outbreak, Asks GST Council To Act

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday asked the GST Council to discuss the negative impact of the novel coronavirus crisis on the economy. Maintaining that it is not just a health crisis, he expressed fear that it could have dangerous economic repercussions for the world. Moreover, Sisodia opined that the COVID-19 outbreak could lead to job losses and revenue deficit for the government. Thereafter, he called upon the GST Council to take steps in advance to prevent an adverse situation.

Corona is not only a health crisis. It's going to be most dangerous economic crisis world is going to face. The crisis would result in job losses at large scale & revenue deficits in govt.

I demanded GST council should discuss this and act in advance before the systems fail. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 14, 2020

GST Council meeting

Earlier in the day, the 39th GST Council meeting got underway with the participation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Ministers of states and Union Territories and other senior officials. The meeting is likely to discuss the implications of the novel coronavirus crisis on revenue collection. Moreover, there is a possibility that the GST rates of items such as footwear and mobile phones will be increased. Additionally, it is expected that the Council will deliberate about the operational glitches on the GST Network portal and seek a resolution plan from Infosys.

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairing the 39th GST Council meeting in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/asjeeQfL6C — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus death in Delhi

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 129 countries in the world. Presently, there are 1,42,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,388 people. So far, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is 88.

On Friday, India's second death due to the novel coronavirus was reported. The victim was a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi, who passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. While she was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, she contracted COVID-19 reportedly due to being in contact with her son, who travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to 22. He too has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Delhi government has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic. All cinema halls have been ordered to close down till March 31. Also, schools and colleges where exams are not being held will remain shut.

