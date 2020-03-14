The Debate
Manish Sisodia Predicts Job Losses In Wake Of COVID-19 Outbreak, Asks GST Council To Act

Politics

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday asked the GST Council to discuss the negative impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the economy

Manish

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday asked the GST Council to discuss the negative impact of the novel coronavirus crisis on the economy. Maintaining that it is not just a health crisis, he expressed fear that it could have dangerous economic repercussions for the world. Moreover, Sisodia opined that the COVID-19 outbreak could lead to job losses and revenue deficit for the government. Thereafter, he called upon the GST Council to take steps in advance to prevent an adverse situation.  

Read: India's 2nd Coronavirus Death Reported In Delhi; 68-yr-old Victim's Son Tests Positive Too

GST Council meeting

Earlier in the day, the 39th GST Council meeting got underway with the participation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Ministers of states and Union Territories and other senior officials. The meeting is likely to discuss the implications of the novel coronavirus crisis on revenue collection. Moreover, there is a possibility that the GST rates of items such as footwear and mobile phones will be increased. Additionally, it is expected that the Council will deliberate about the operational glitches on the GST Network portal and seek a resolution plan from Infosys.  

Read: ACCESSED: These Are The 8 Options Given To IPL Owners For 2020 Tournament Amid Coronavirus

Coronavirus death in Delhi

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 129 countries in the world. Presently, there are 1,42,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,388 people. So far, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is 88. 

On Friday, India's second death due to the novel coronavirus was reported. The victim was a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi, who passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. While she was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, she contracted COVID-19 reportedly due to being in contact with her son, who travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to 22. He too has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Delhi government has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic. All cinema halls have been ordered to close down till March 31. Also, schools and colleges where exams are not being held will remain shut. 

Read: Nearly 12 Lakh International Passengers Screened For Coronavirus: Civil Aviation Ministry

Read: Virender Sehwag Issues Message For Those Who Notice Coronavirus Symptoms; Appeals To Them

 

