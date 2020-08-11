Mayawati Raises Doubt Over Pilot-Gehlot Patch-up, Says 'the Drama Might Begin Again'

As the Rajasthan politics continues to make headlines, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that it appears that the Congress government in Rajasthan is safe, but said there is a possibility that drama may again erupt between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. This remark from the BSP chief comes a day after former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot returned to the Congress fold.

Addressing a press conference, she spoke on behalf of her party stating that the long due internal conflict between these two has affected the public welfare system in the state.

"It seems that the Congress government in Rajasthan is safe now but it can not be said that when will the drama between Mr Pilot and Mr Gehlot begin again. BSP wants to say that the long due internal conflict between these two has affected works of public welfare in the state," Mayawati said.

Furthermore, she appealed that governor of Rajasthan to take cognisance of the situation in the state and carry out his Constitutional responsibility. Mayawati said that at the time when coronavirus is rampant in the country, the government should focus on its people.

"I appeal to the governor of Rajasthan to take cognisance of the situation in the state and carry out his Constitutional responsibility," she added.

READ: Sachin Pilot returns to Congress fold, thanks Gandhi family for 'addressing grievances'

Pilot speaks on tiff with Ashok Gehlot

Amid the political tussle in Rajathan, CM Gehlot had alleged that Pilot was involved in horse-trading of MLAs, called him 'useless and ineffective' and hinted that leaders like him who got everything on a platter does not believe in Congress' ideology. However, he softened his stance later and extended an olive branch to PIlot and other rebel MLAs.

When asked about the tiff with CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi had decided to make Ashok Gehlot as CM in 2018. I have never used any disrespectful words and behavior against anyone. I was surprised by some of the statements made against me. There is no place for personal malice in politics. I have never been greedy for any posts".

READ: Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Pilot thanks Gandhis; Gehlot says 'think why you left'

Rajasthan political & legal crisis

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. While there were speculations that Pilot met ex-Congress and now a BJP leader - Jyotiraditya Scindia, he clarified later that he would not join the BJP. However, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

The MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot are holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, the legislators belonging to the Pilot camp are staying at an undisclosed location. With the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, hectic parlays were on to ensure the stability of the Congress government.

READ: Sachin Pilot breaks silence on Gehlot's nikamma insult; stresses need for boundaries

READ: Sachin Pilot lifts lid on chat with Congress top-brass; reveals Rahul Gandhi's mission

(With ANI Inputs)