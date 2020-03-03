MEA Summons Iranian Envoy Over Foreign Minister's Tweet On Delhi Riots; Lodges Protest

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni over Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's comments on social media on the Delhi riots. According to ANI sources, the Ministry also lodged strong protests over his uncalled comments on "matters internal to India."

'Not let senseless thuggery prevail'

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let "senseless" violence prevail.

"Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. The path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," Zarif tweeted.

India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday that law enforcement agencies were working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy. Kumar has also urged international bodies not to make irresponsible statements at this sensitive time.

Delhi Police registered 41 cases under the Arms Act

A week after violence first erupted in Northeast Delhi, three more unidentified bodies were recovered on Sunday, raising the death toll to 47. The Delhi Police said it had registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act.

Three bodies were fished out from two drains in Gokalpuri on Sunday while one body was pulled out from a drain in Shiv Vihar, police said. Since Wednesday, the bodies of several riot victims, including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, have been found in drains, after violence ebbed.

In the communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi, more than 200 people have been injured. These localities saw a fight between the pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors. Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi on February 24, has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)