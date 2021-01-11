Mehbooba Mufti Slams Attempt To Discredit Gupkar Alliance, Alleges 'Delhi Deeply Rattled'

On Monday, PDP supremo and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti rubbished speculations about infighting within the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. This comes a day after senior J&K Peoples' Conference leader Imran Ansari accused other PAGD allies of fielding proxy candidates in almost all DDC constituencies. Maintaining the opposition alliance's cause is the restoration of J&K's special status, she alleged that there were deliberate attempts to discredit PAGD among the masses owing to its splendid performance in the District Development Council election.

Mufti highlighted that the Gupkar Alliance's success is reflected by the denial of political space to BJP and the J&K Apni Party. Claiming that the Centre is rattled by the PAGD, she predicted that the "false campaign" against the alliance will be intensified in the days to come. At the same time, he exuded confidence that the parties will remain united despite all odds.

Amidst all the unnecessary speculation about PAGD, Id like make a few things absolutely clear. The purpose of this grand alliance is not for petty electoral gains. It exists for a much larger cause & purpose i.e to restore J&Ks special status. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 11, 2021

PAGD formation & DDC poll plunge

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. However, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Simultaneously, key leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti were detained.

When the Gupkar signatories met on October 15, 2020, after the release of Mehbooba Mufti, they announced the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. However, confusion persisted over whether Congress' association with the alliance as the party leadership at the Central and State level differed over their political stance in J&K. Post a barrage of criticism from BJP leaders, the Congress party decided to contest the DDC polls separately.

The DDC polls - the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status was conducted in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42 per cent. The PAGD emerged as the single-largest coalition with 110 seats, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. The PAGD's constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M), and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. Meanwhile, the newly formed J&K Apni Party could bag only 12 seats.

