Milind Deora Calls Big Tech's Self Regulation A 'sham' Amid Twitter's Action On Trump

Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora said that social media platforms "Twitter, Facebook & Whatsapp can no longer be trusted when politicians across the spectrum are permitted to peddle hate speech, fake news & violence." Milind Deora further said that 'free rein is not the same as freedom of speech' and big tech's self-regulation is a "sham". He also urged the government to step in the matter.

Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp can no longer be trusted when politicians across the spectrum are permitted to peddle hate speech, fake news & violence. Free rein is not the same as freedom of speech.



Big tech's self-regulation is a sham. Governments must step in — NOW. — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) January 9, 2021

This statement by the Congress leader comes after microblogging platform Twitter on Friday permanently suspended outgoing US President Donald Trump's account over the risk of incitement of violence. The company said that after assessing the tweets in the context of a violent storming of the Capitol Hill on Wednesday, it determined that Trump’s tweets violated the firm’s ‘Glorification of Violence’ policy and constituted immediate removal from the platform.

Twitter suspends Donald Trump's account permanently

In a blog post, Twitter said, “After reviewing of Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

It added, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

