Congress' Milind Deora Welcomes $266 Billion Package; Reference Chinese 'crisis' Proverb

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday called the announcement of US $266 billion (Rs 20 lakh crore) economic package by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with COVID-19 crisis a "timely" one. He said if carefully executed, India will avert a humanitarian crisis and will expand India’s role in global supply chains. He added that it will revolutionise the country's Make In India capabilities as well.

'Be aware of the danger- but recognize the opportunity'

The former Union Minister shared a Chinese analogy which says "Crisis = danger + opportunity" Deora also shared a quote by former US President John F Kennedy where he said, “The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word ‘crisis’. One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger–but recognize the opportunity”

Timely announcement of a US $266 billion economic package by @narendramodi ji.



If carefully executed, we will avert a humanitarian crisis, expand India’s role in global supply chains & revolutionise our @makeinindia capabilities.



In Chinese, crisis = danger + opportunity pic.twitter.com/VEVeYuoICD — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) May 12, 2020

The Congress on Tuesday dubbed the stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by PM Modi as one that only grabs headlines. Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the heartbreaking human tragedy of migrants walking back home needed compassion and care.

READ | PM Modi lays down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' as India's plan to battle Coronavirus crisis

"Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE," he said on Twitter. "When the 'blank page' is filled with 'Heartfelt help of people', the nation and Congress party will respond. "India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers," he said in a series of tweets.

READ | Congress offers guarded welcome to PM's new economic package, says 'devil lies in details'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, however, welcomed the package. "The financial package announced by PM Modiji was much awaited. Better late than never. We welcome this," he tweeted.

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi terms lockdown 'unconstitutional', expresses distress over Maharashtra

In a big push to revive the COVID-hit economy, the Prime Minister announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the coronavirus crisis has provided India with an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world. The contours of the package will be spelled out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

READ | Bengal CM issues fresh lockdown guidelines; Red zones to be divided into 3 categories