The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Milind Deora Attacks Centre, Says 'everyday Problems Taking A Backseat To Emotive Issues'

Politics

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP from South Mumbai on Friday, January 24, slammed the ruling government over the increasing issues in India

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milind

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP from South Mumbai on Friday, January 24, slammed the ruling government over the increasing issues in India. Taking to Twitter, Deora mentioned the "everyday problems" and said that the issues have taken a "backseat to emotive issues." 

According to the Congress leader, it is the country's 'greatest shame'. Deora further urged the ruling government to "get back to basics."

Inflation worsens, shows CPI data

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December 2019 released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed the consumer inflation worsened to 7.35% as compared to 5.54% in November - an alarming rise given the RBI's self-mandate to keep it within the 4%(+-2) band. Following the trend, this became the third month in a row to have higher rates of consumer prices. 

Read: Milind Deora regrets Prez Rule imposition, hints at ego battle in Cong

The uproar over citizenship laws

Currently, there is unrest in the country pertaining to the citizenship laws. Rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that first broke out in Assam, spread across the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Several universities across the country witnessed clashes between the police and the students after the violence in Jamia Millia University. 

Read: NDA seat sharing for Bihar polls: Dy CM, Union Min Paswan confident of amicable solution

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. 

Read: Kapil Mishra stands by his comments, says AAP, Congress promoting 'Pak agenda'

Read: Milind Deora quotes 'The Godfather' while commenting on surprising Maha government

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
"TUKDE-TUKDE GANG IN BOLLYWOOD"
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
HC NOTICE TO JNU
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA