Milind Deora Attacks Centre, Says 'everyday Problems Taking A Backseat To Emotive Issues'

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP from South Mumbai on Friday, January 24, slammed the ruling government over the increasing issues in India. Taking to Twitter, Deora mentioned the "everyday problems" and said that the issues have taken a "backseat to emotive issues."

According to the Congress leader, it is the country's 'greatest shame'. Deora further urged the ruling government to "get back to basics."

India’s greatest shame is that everyday problems like transportation safety, air pollution, gender violence, education, healthcare & the economy have taken a backseat to emotive issues.



And NDA 2.0 has only completed 0.6 years of its 5 year term.



Please get back to basics!!! — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) January 24, 2020

Inflation worsens, shows CPI data

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December 2019 released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed the consumer inflation worsened to 7.35% as compared to 5.54% in November - an alarming rise given the RBI's self-mandate to keep it within the 4%(+-2) band. Following the trend, this became the third month in a row to have higher rates of consumer prices.

The uproar over citizenship laws

Currently, there is unrest in the country pertaining to the citizenship laws. Rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that first broke out in Assam, spread across the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Several universities across the country witnessed clashes between the police and the students after the violence in Jamia Millia University.

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

